Protest against the price increase takes place on Friday at Avenida do Mar

The Regional Commission Against the Increase in the Cost of Living promotes next Friday, July 8, at 6 pm, next to the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, a honk of protest against the increase in prices in the Region.

This initiative intends to be a protest action against the growing escalation of fuel prices and essential goods.

According to a note sent by the Commission, “with the price increases in Madeira and Porto Santo, greater difficulties arise for the populations, without the Regional Government of Madeira showing itself capable of making Autonomy possible to defend the rights of the populations”.

From Diário Notícias

