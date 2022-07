The forecast of hot and dry weather promises and the first signs are given in the early hours, with the IPMA weather station installed in Pico do Areeiro registering 19º C at sunrise this Thursday, July 7th.

By contrast, a temperature of 9.7º C was recorded at Bica da Cana, a very significant difference.

Although it should be noted that this record took place during the dawn (it is the extreme of the minimum temperature).

From Diário Notícias

