There is a ‘Gastronomic Party’ in the next four days

It is already this week that the 7th Gastronomic Festival of Santa Cruz takes place, an event organized by the Parish Council of Santa Cruz, which will take place between the 7th and 10th of July (from Thursday to Sunday).

The Santa Cruz Gastronomic Festival will give color and movement to the county seat, with the performance of several groups and regional bands that will liven up the 4 days, with shows ranging from humor, folklore and Madeiran chordophones and bands already known to the Santa Cruz -cruzenses, with different musical genres, but all of them regional. The commitment to value what belongs to the ‘land’, supporting regional artists, continues to be a priority for the executive of this Parish.

The Gastronomic Festival, which is now in its 7th edition, will also feature food and drink stalls and cooking demonstrations every day, where pitanga will reign, the fruit of choice at Gastronomic Santa Cruz, with the collaboration of several restaurants.

On Saturday, the 9th of July, in a health and prevention aspect, there will be an awareness-raising action on ‘managements that save lives’, given by the Civil Protection of Madeira, with free cardiovascular screenings for those present.

This initiative was a commitment by the executive of Paulo Alves, current president of the Parish Council, with a view to boosting the local economy and promoting music, traditions and regional cuisine, and to continue.

Although the necessary financial effort, mainly for a Parish Council, the appreciation of what is our Heritage and the opportunities created in these events, both for artists and for bars, restaurants and local associations make, in the opinion of the JPP executive of the Junta de Parish of Santa Cruz, a commitment to maintain and, if possible, in the future, to reinforce.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...