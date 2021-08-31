The Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure (SREI) issued a clarification note following the news advanced this Tuesday by the DIÁRIO about the letter sent by the Mayor of Santana, Dinarte Fernandes, to the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure , Pedro Fino, with the request to correct the signage that omits the parish of São Jorge.

In a note, the SREI, through the Regional Directorate of Roads, clarifies that it had already received a request from the resident population for the location of São Jorge to be included in the Graphic Pre-Notice at the roundabout at the beginning of the Via Expresso, ensuring that said request “will be answered as soon as possible”.

The secretariat also reports that the analysis of the Santana City Council was taken into account “for the consolidation of destinations to be considered in that itinerary”, and the municipality did not express “any reservation in relation to what was presented”.

SREI undertakes to correct signs that omit the parish of São Jorge.

From Diário Notícias