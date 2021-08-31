This year’s Flower Festival which will take place in October this year will have less variety of flowers from Madeira at the Cortejo da Flor which will be due to the change in month due to the pandemic.

It’s hoped the Festival and parade will be as normal as possible, and the big reopening of the island and its festivities.

In the case of the opening car under João Egídio’s responsibility, they hope to have all regional products and flowers. As for the groups they often use imported flowers, where the price also ends up being cheaper.

From RTP Madeira