Summer Temperatures in Porto Moniz

Despite being in the middle of winter, this Thursday, January 9, 2025, the surface air temperature, at noon, in the town of Porto Moniz, reached 25.2 °C. A value well above the average for this time of year and which is, for now, the record for the maximum temperature recorded at the beginning of this year in the entire IPMA network in the Region.

In fact, Porto Moniz has stood out in these first days of 2025 as the hottest place in the entire national territory – which is no surprise – and in the Region, to date, it is the seventh of these first nine days of the New Year that the town in the extreme northwest of Madeira Island has recorded the absolute maximum temperature of the entire IPMA network: 23.5 °C, on day 1; 23.8 °C; day 2; 22.0 °C, day 4; 24.1 °C, day 6; 23.3 °C, day 7; 24.4 °C, day 8; 25.2 °C, day 9 (until 12:00).

Until late morning and today, São Vicente was the second hottest location (23.6 °C).

On the south coast, Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (22.6 °C) and Funchal/Observatório (22.5 °C) were the IPMA stations with the highest air temperature values ​​on this sunny second Thursday in January.

From Diário Notícias

