National – Porto with new date

The game that was scheduled for January 15th will be moved to the 12th, this Sunday.

The meeting will start at 3:30 pm.

The announcement was made this Wednesday by Nacional through a statement.

“Initially rescheduled for January 15, CD Nacional informs that by agreement of both sports societies, the match of round 17 of the Liga Portugal Betclic against FC Porto will be played on January 12, Sunday, from 3:30 pm, at Estádio da Madeira. It is further informed that only tickets purchased for the initial date (January 3) will be valid, at official sales points (CD Nacional, official sponsors, Liga Portugal, Lojas Continente and FC Porto). We remind you that CD Nacional membership cards are personal and non-transferable, and their duplication or resale is completely prohibited”, declared the Madeiran club.

Originally postponed to Wednesday, January 15th, starting at 5 pm, the game of the 17th round of the Primeira Liga will, therefore, be brought forward by three days and will be played on a date that opens after FC Porto’s elimination from the Taça da Liga (remember that the final of the competition will be played on Saturday, the 11th).

