The Regional Directorate of Tourism issued a statement stating that Christmas lights closed at dawn on 6 January.
Here is the full transcript of that note:
“The Regional Directorate of Tourism informs that, contrary to what is published today by the Diário de Notícias – Madeira, on its last page, the official program of the Christmas and New Year Holidays details the dates and times of the respective openings regarding the illuminations. This program was sent to all entities related to the sector, hotels, travel agencies, tourist entertainment companies, among others, and is also available on its website and printed and distributed at various tourist offices.
Effectively, according to the announced time, the lights closed at 2 am on January 6, and thus coincided with the end of several planned initiatives, namely Cantar dos Reis, which took place on the night of January 5. in the Municipal Garden.
It is reported that at the end of the night, the press office told the DN journalist about the closure of the illuminations that was always scheduled from 5 to 6 January and on 6 night no longer illuminated.
With the closure of the lightings and all the initiatives, the Regional Director of Tourism shows that all the objectives set for the Christmas and New Year 2019/2020 festivities were achieved.
Dorita Mendonça points out that Madeira, as a tourist destination, stands out at this time of year, with a strong focus on the celebration of Christmas and New Year holidays, and the lighting and firework are major investments in the Calendar. of Regional Tourist Animation “.
So there seems to be a lot of confusion over this and not sure where the blame is, we all know how useless the Tourist Board are and it seems many places were advertising the lights up until he 8th December.
I received this message from Angelita Ribeiro who works in the Tourism Sector.