The Municipality of Funchal DRIFT 2024 Test requires changes to traffic. Find out which ones

This Sunday, Funchal will host the Municipality of Funchal DRIFT 2024 event, between 8 am and 6:30 pm. For this reason, the City Council informs that there will be changes to road traffic.

Changes to road traffic

Road traffic is interrupted on the southern traffic lanes of Avenida do Mar and the Madeiran Communities, Praça da Autonomia, Rua José da Silva Saca, Rua Artur de Sousa Pinga, Rua dos Profetas, Rua 5 de Outubro south of the Bettencourt Bridge and Rua do Visconde de Anadia south of the Mercado Bridge, with the exception of residents of Travessa da Malta;

Road traffic on Travessa da Malta will be in the opposite direction, with entry via Rua do Visconde de Anadia and exit via Rua 31 de Janeiro.

From Diário Notícias

