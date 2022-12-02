The Regional Government will try compulsory internment in cases of ‘bloom’

The Regional Government admits to asking the judicial authorities for the compulsory hospitalization of chronic cases of ‘bloom’ consumers.

Revelation made on the sidelines of the visit to the Christmas lights, after being confronted with the content of the CM TV report entitled ‘New drug destroys the lives of hundreds of young people in Madeira’.

Miguel Albuquerque sees only one solution in the current legal framework: asking for judicial authorisation to be able to compulsorily hospitalise cases that prove the scourge in the Region.

Meanwhile, he understands that the ‘bloom’ is a reality that we have to face through multidisciplinary teams, but he admits that the most problematic cases require compulsory hospitalisation, only possible with judicial authorisation.

Albuquerque recognises that the new drug, being cheap, is quite accessible, with the aggravating factor of causing devastating effects on the body of consumers. He ensures that in the Region these “cases are duly identified”.

From Diário Notícias

