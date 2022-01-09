UK GOV backtrack on rules to enter Madeira

The UK GOV site has updated to the rules they changed the other day to enter Madeira.

The rules are back to how they were before, meaning all those vaccinated do not need a test to enter the island.

They either made the mistake of thinking we have the same rules as Portugal, or were confused with the 7 day testing, they everyone needs a antigen test to get into certain places along with their vaccine certificate.

If you have been on the island recently than you will know, that 99% of shops, bars and restaurants are not asking for any proof to enter their business, but the tests are available to all, who wants a free test every 7 days.

