LITTLE MOVEMENT ON THE LAST DAY OF FUN AT MEGA LUNA PARK IN FUNCHAL

The Luna Park and, consequently, the Circo Mundial, an amusement park and circus installed on Pier 8, in Funchal, closes today.

It opened its doors on the 26th of November and after more than a month, it now knows its end. A few hours before closing, the movement was weaker than usual in other years. A scenario that reduces to almost empty food and drink stalls and whose audience is mostly teenagers at this time.

Some of the entertainments were even stopped, except those aimed at children who are with families. It can’t be compared to other times”, said a Madeiran, who regularly attends these spaces. However, he explains that the season could not end without “a visit”.

Notwithstanding the various attractions set up in the enclosure, the people we urged to speak out say they were afraid to come there. Therefore, they left “for the last”. Others, from abroad, say they have chosen, this time, to give up the revelry. This is even taking into account that entries are only validated upon presentation of a negative antigen test and a digital vaccination certificate.

Two testing posts are located outside waiting for anyone who wants to appear.

The park is open until 1:00 am.

