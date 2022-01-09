Madeira adds 1,260 new cases of infection this Sunday

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Madeira registered, today, 1,260 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, so that the Region now counts 10,228 active cases. There are 51 imported cases and 1,209 cases of local transmission. There is also one more death to report, so the Region accounts, to date, a total of 140 deaths associated with Covid-19.

According to the newsletter of the Regional Directorate of Health, Madeira now has 32,359 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There are now another 703 recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 21,991 cases recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the current 10,228 active cases, 530 are imported cases and 9,698 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, 83 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (82 in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to Covid-19) and 75 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit. The rest stay in their own accommodation.

Previous ArticleLITTLE MOVEMENT ON THE LAST DAY OF FUN AT MEGA LUNA PARK IN FUNCHAL
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  2. Hi Tobi
    From our last comments it seemed you advocate less belief in the current strain of Covid being important – ie Comicron (not sure of spelling!) more Covid positive results.
    IE ‘herd immunity’.
    However, I am not sure how you equate this with the number of cases in ICU.
    And also comparisons with unvaccinated,
    Yes vaccinated people may be able to pass on the virus.
    However I am not really unclear why you seem to suggest / promote herd immunity as a good option, especially as we don’t know what variations of the virus may emerge in the future!

    Reply

    1. The natural herd immunity lasts for 6 months. There are two ways to gain temporary immunity with this virus: rational (via vaccine) or natural (via natural infection). Both last about the same time but the latter causes about 6 to 7 times more deaths. The “herd immunity” card was given by governments who did not want to waste 1 cent with the pandemic but they soon realized it was a huge error.

      Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: