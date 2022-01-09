Madeira adds 1,260 new cases of infection this Sunday

Madeira registered, today, 1,260 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, so that the Region now counts 10,228 active cases. There are 51 imported cases and 1,209 cases of local transmission. There is also one more death to report, so the Region accounts, to date, a total of 140 deaths associated with Covid-19.

According to the newsletter of the Regional Directorate of Health, Madeira now has 32,359 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There are now another 703 recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 21,991 cases recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the current 10,228 active cases, 530 are imported cases and 9,698 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, 83 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (82 in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to Covid-19) and 75 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit. The rest stay in their own accommodation.

