The vehicle skidded around the bend in the Azenha area, in Caniço, on Monday morning, leaving the road and falling into an irrigation water tank.

Two people were in the vehicle. The occupant managed to escape, the driver was eventually rescued lifeless, with the help of a team of divers.

The mortal victim is a native of the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, is about 40 years old and has three young children.

From DN