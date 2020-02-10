The body of the driver of the truck that fell from a height of 10 meters in Caniço was removed from the well by the Sapadores de Santa Cruz Firefighters at about 10 am, with the help of a team of divers from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters.

It should be noted that the well was protected and the truck broke through its protection wall.

There are currently only two PSP vehicles on the ground.

See the scene on the spot through this video.

The driver wasn’t alone in the cab, the colleague managed to save himself.