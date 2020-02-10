In reaction to the news and video of the violence scenes at dawn on Sunday, Discoteca Vespas issued a short statement.

According to the nightclub in question the incidents were outside of it.

Here is the full statement:

“Discoteca Vespas is now repudiating the attacks perpetrated by groups of young people on Avenida Sá Carneiro, last night.

These incidents occurred outside the space, on the public road and at a time when the Vespas were already closed.”

