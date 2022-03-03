60 Ukrainians stay in the region

There are around 60 Ukrainian tourists who were on vacation in Madeira who decided to stay in the region , given the serious situation their country is going through, following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The Regional Government ensures full support in obtaining residence and work for these people who were held here, as well as their families. A delegation was received yesterday at Quinta Vigia, a subject that makes the headline in this Thursday’s edition of Diário Notícias.

Russian citizens who are stranded in Madeira due to the closure of national airspace for Russian companies, must return to their country in the coming days. Apparently, their repatriation should be done in consultation with the tour operator that brought them to Madeira on vacation. Stops are planned in some countries that still allow air connections with Russia.

From Diário Notícias

