Dream of living in Madeira became a nightmare for an emigrant

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

This is a story that we have seen or heard many times before, again with the company KW, the buyers brought the house via a video conference and from seeing a video which is also attached below, and from photos of the property. The story is in this mornings Diário Notícias. 

So the story below with the video in how the KW company showed the house.

A few months ago, Pedro left Luxembourg with his partner to settle on the island of Madeira. A kind of homecoming for this 44-year-old Portuguese, who spent 23 years in the grand duchy before flying to this island that attracts a large number of foreigners.

Pedro found his new home through an intermediary who referred him to a real estate company established in the area. An internationally renowned agency, the Portuguese told RTL.

The future house was visited by Pedro and Susana by videoconference. “Four agency consultants visited the house. My intermediary assured me that everything was of good quality and that the finishes were luxurious. He just mentioned that the interior paint needed to be renewed”, explained Pedro.

But once on site, the Portuguese couple discover that the walls have mold, cracks and leaks. The house that looked magnificent on the computer screen turned out to be a source of trouble.

This is how the company showed the house in a video on Youtube

Today, Pedro is desperate and says he regrets the purchase, and thinks that “the house’s problems were hidden by the agents. I didn’t see them on the videos because most of the video conferences took place at night, it was quite dark.”

Taken from Bom dia eu

 

Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. I do feel sorry that they’ve been duped, but I can’t quite understand why you’d not want to wait, rent for a few months, see what’s on the market physically, work out which area you like. It’s a huge risk to buy from a distance even though it perhaps pays off for a few 😬

    Reply

  2. Tobi, the company you named have some history on this island. Two years ago we advertised our property with them that we were selling here in Madeira. They insisted on us asking for a very low price. Eventually, when we understand their game, a quick sale, we changed agent and got the right price for it. Even other estate agents have had bad experiences with them. Avoid them at all costs!

    Reply

  3. Actually we bought our home through KW and can only praise our agent. He was professional and astute throughout, guiding and advising as we went. A smooth transition.
    All companies and agents have hidden agendas and ‘ ways’ it’s what they do to buy and sell.
    Buying by video conference ….. not safe anywhere.
    The house looked quite acceptable but it may be have been filmed many years ago on completion, but if of a high elevation, unheated and vacant, homes here get damp quickly and cement cancers erupt as we see in the picture.
    Research questions and personal visits is the only way to find your home in paradise !

    Reply

  4. We bought through two sep contracts, one for villa and one for fixtures and fittings ( which unfortunately we declared to agent,we were going to gift to local church charity to sell and use for their support charity) sale went through,rep from church,went to do an inventory, all fixtures,fittings had gone,even boiler,electric fittings ( leaving live bare wires) we are told that suing would take years and who do you sue, previous owner,agent , who lost out, the church charity!!! Ie the less well off,of Madeira. We were totally taken aback by this.

    Reply

