MEO SERVICES WITH FAULTS IN MADEIRA

Several problems are being reported in MEO’s telecommunications services in the early afternoon of this Monday.

There are several reports that reach the newsroom of JM about difficulties in making calls between numbers adherent to the respective telecommunications company.

Downdetector, a portal that monitors problems and service failures, indicates that 246 notifications were reported by MEO users in the last hour.

The newspaper tried to contact MEO’s support service in order to understand the origin of the technical failures, without success.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...