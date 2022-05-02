COVID-19: “PEOPLE MUST COMPLY WITH WHAT IS IN FORCE IN A REGION” / 4th DOSE

“People know that they must comply with what is in force in a Region, even if, in the place they come from, they no longer use, for example, the personal protection mask”, said today the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection to the margin of Smart4Health, an initiative of the Portuguese Cardiology Foundation, which takes place in Praça do Povo.

Pedro Ramos admitted that this morning he had a meeting with representatives of large supermarkets and that they said that, if on the one hand, some refused to wear the mask, claiming that they are Portuguese and not just Madeirans, others were looking for alcohol gel.

As for the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19, Madeira does not yet know when it will proceed with its administration.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...