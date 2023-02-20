QUEUE FOR FUNCHAL CABLE CARS ‘INVADES’ JARDIM DO ALMIRANTE REIS

It’s another day of long queues for those who want to venture aboard the cable cars that connect the center of Funchal to Monte.

Remember that this has been a recurring situation, and this Monday was no exception.

However, this time, the queue extends even to Jardim do Almirante Reis.

It should be noted that, today, there are two cruise ships moored in the port of Funchal, which brought on board more than 10 thousand people, including passengers and crew, which can explain the high turnout to this attraction, plus its a beautiful day which should continue for the first half of this week.

From Jornal Madeira

