‘AIDAnova’ and ‘Azura’ move Porto do Funchal with more than 10 thousand people

As usual on Mondays in the Port of Funchal, the cruises ‘AIDAnova’ and ‘Azura’ arrived early this morning, with 10,460 passengers, of which 7,994 are passengers.

Coming from Las Palmas, the ‘AIDAnova’ docked at dawn, bringing 5,256 passengers and 1,332 crew on board. It departs at 11 pm for Tenerife.

The ‘Azura’, which came from Tenerife, brought 2,738 passengers and 1,134 crew to Funchal. With a 16-hour stopover, the ship will depart around 10 pm, heading for Las Palmas.

Both ships are sailing weekly or bi-weekly to the Canary Islands and Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

