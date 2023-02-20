MAY 3rd – 8th SINGERS RETREAT – Madeira Island – Quinta Da Paz – Weddings, Accommodation & Events – LAST FEW PLACES – Book Now (Applications close on the 3rd of March)‼️

Guillermo Rozenthuler invites singers to participate in a full week of learning and exploring circlesinging and collaborative-improvisation. Inspired by Bobby McFerrin, this artform encourages singer’s freedom, creativity, vocal skills, confidence improvising and singing in ensemble, deep listening and all-round musicianship. It can also be a wonderful experience of human connection at a deep level. Guillermo also includes yoga in his work as an invitation to open up body and voice and invite an experience of all- round awareness, stillness and aliveness and celebrate each person’s essential sound. Aimed at anybody willing to experience group singing and sharing, expand their musicianship and discover melodic and rhythmic patterns from diverse musical traditions and the joy of singing together. A valuable tool for all singers and musicians, music and voice teachers and group facilitators as well as anybody who enjoys being part of a choir.

https://www.bondingexperiences.com/products/singers-retreat-2023-05-03

Use Code MIN10 save 10%

