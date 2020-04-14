A luxury yacht, Genesia, is anchored in Santa Cruz Bay, in order to protect itself due to the bad weather forecast on the transatlantic route that was taking place and that would take you back to Italy.

The super-yacht, recently rebuilt, won the prize for the best world transformation in 2018. It is owned by one of the partners of the Rolex group, who, however, is not on board.

It was designed to accommodate 10 people in six luxurious cabins and has the capacity to transport 9 crew members who are in five cabins.

It should be noted that Genesia was authorized to take shelter off Santa Cruz, but is prevented, as well as its crew, from entering Madeiran soil under the state of emergency.

From JM