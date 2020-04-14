Madeira has two new positive cases of coronavirus, now totaling 53, of which 2 are already recovered.

The information was released a few moments ago by Pedro Ramos, regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

The two new positive cases correspond to residents in Santa Cruz and Câmara de Lobos, as revealed by Bruna Gouveia.

Of the two imported cases, the first is a patient aged 50-59 years old residing in Santa Cruz, an emigrant who returned to Madeira from the United Kingdom on 19 March. He had been in isolation since arriving in a detached home with the assistance of the Santa Cruz health authority. He had symptoms associated with his history. On the 14th day he presented symptoms and the test was carried out, which was positive. The patient remains in the same home in isolation.

The second positive case corresponds to a 20-29 year old patient residing in Câmara de Lobos, who returned to Madeira on March 31 from Mozambique. Accomplished isolation at Hotel Vila Galé with monitoring by the Santa Cruz health authority.