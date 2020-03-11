The cruise with a capacity to accommodate 2,679 people came from Civitavecchia in Rome. It was scheduled to arrive next Saturday, the 14th.

The cancellation was confirmed by the Ports of Madeira this morning.

The first of many I think, and already people are talking about a drop in bookings with peoe cancelling trips.

Flower Festival, Madeira’s largest Festival could really suffer this year, and being one of the largest events on the island it could well be cancelled if things get worse, as we are seeing over much of Europe.