Quinta Deão tree among the finalists of the ‘Tree of the Year 2025’ competition

Funchal City Council announced today that the Figueira da Quinta Deão is one of the ten national finalists in the Tree of the Year 2025 competition, held in Portugal by the Mediterranean Forest Union (UNCA).

This competition annually elects a tree to represent Portugal in the European Tree of the Year competition, which aims to highlight the natural, cultural, social and symbolic heritage importance of the tree species.

The Figueira da Quinta Deão is under the management of the Gardens and Urban Green Spaces Division (DJEVU), of the Department of Green Spaces and Climate Action (DEVAC) of the Funchal City Council, and is classified by the current Municipal Master Plan (PDM) as a “Monumental Tree”.

Voting is open to the public and can be done online by accessing this link .

