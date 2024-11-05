Church of the Son, Remembrance Sunday Service

Please come and join us this Sunday 19th November for our Remembrance Sunday service, where we reflect on the horrors of past and present wars and conflicts, and pray for a future where the Peace of God reigns over all.

We will be outside on the seafront of Onda do Sol cafe/restaurant in Lugar de Baixo

from around 10.30, where we meet for refreshments before starting

worship at 11am.

We look forward to welcoming you.

Church of the Son, a non-denominational Bible-based Christian church located on the coast west of Funchal, holding an English language service every Sunday.

