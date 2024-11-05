Albuquerque guarantees that Eduardo Jesus “did not commit any crime”

Leader of the Madeiran Executive criticizes “anonymous complaints” with the aim of “creating social alarm and weakening the government”.

The President of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, is already aware of the new judicial investigation targeting the Regional Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus.

In reaction to the DIÁRIO news, the head of the Madeiran government criticizes the “anonymous complaints” with the aim of “creating social alarm and weakening the government”, stating that the investigation addresses “administrative issues”.

“It’s a new way of doing politics, which is to radicalize politics,” he said.

Albuquerque understands that the process “does not harm” or weaken the Regional Government and guarantees that Eduardo Jesus “did not commit any crime”, adding that the regional secretary will collaborate with justice with all clarifications.

Regional Government targeted in new investigation Funchal Court requests ALM to lift the immunity of the Regional Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture

Miguel Albuquerque spoke to journalists on the morning of Tuesday, November 5, on the sidelines of a visit to the company Gestools ASP – Gestão Online, in the city of Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

