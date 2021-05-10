The travel fair of Agência Abreu took place on the 8th and 9th of May, and had Madeira as an ‘official destination’.

“Porto Santo and Madeira were the main destinations sold in ‘Mundo Abreu’, followed by Cape Verde, Caribbean, Algarve, Azores and Crete”, explains Pedro Quintela, Sales and Marketing director at Agência Abreu, who adds: “ Given the year that we are living in, we had an interesting volume of reservations ”.

The official also reveals that “the great trips have returned to Maldives and Dubai as destinations where sales stood out.” There was also demand for long weekends, especially taking advantage of the June holidays, with sales concentrated in Portuguese destinations.

‘Mundo Abreu’ took on a different concept this year, moving from FIL – Parque das Nações, to the shops and website of Agência Abreu. The highlight was the presence in the promotion and sale spaces that appeared in 10 shopping centers in mainland Portugal last weekend.

Even so, the initiative extends beyond the 8th and 9th of May, with promotions to be available until the end of this month, in the shops and website of Agência Abreu. Thus, Pedro Quintela attests that “we are certain that reservations will continue to appear over the next few days and weeks.”

From Diário Notícias