The President of the Government says that on the 18th of this mobth, he will announce that there will be changes in restrictive measures against the pandemic, but the curfew is not over yet, which may happen later.

There will be relief at the level of Sport, and most likely longer opening hours for bars and restaurants, and he has already said last week that it’s not nice rushing from dinner to get home.

The president spoke while at the visit to the hospital where he attended the presentation of the ICU4COVID project.

From Jornal Madeira