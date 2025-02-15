PAN regrets “lack of responses” to controversial wedding party at Fanal

Government offices have huge carpets, to hold the amount that is swept under them, so this is only another example.

This Saturday, PAN Madeira reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the Region’s natural heritage.

In a note issued to the media, the party argues that the “Laurissilva Forest, classified as a World Heritage Site, is a treasure that must be safeguarded for future generations and that Fanal, located in this forest, requires increased attention.”

In this context, PAN considers the “lack of responses to the controversial wedding party held in mid-September in Fanal”, an area recognised as a “rest and silence zone”, to be “unacceptable”. Despite the public denunciation and successive questions, the party says it is unacceptable that there are no consequences or resolutions.

PAN Madeira recalls that, in this context, it filed a formal complaint with UNESCO regarding the authorization given by the IFCN to hold the festival at Fanal, an event that “disrespected the protection status of that location.”

“It is essential that those who disrespect nature are held more accountable. We insist on the need to ensure measures to strengthen monitoring, with on-site warnings, review of guidelines for events in protected areas and the strengthening of surveillance mechanisms,” says PAN, which guarantees that it will continue to “sow measures for the preservation of our forest with future generations in mind.”

From Jornal Madeira

