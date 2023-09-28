‘VENTURA’ DOCKED THIS MORNING IN THE PORT OF FUNCHAL

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The ship ‘Ventura’ docked this morning, at 7am, at the port of Funchal.

The cruise, coming from the port of origin of Southampton, bound for Santa Cruz de La Palma, is stopping in the Region, with departure scheduled for 5pm today.

From Jornal Madeira

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: