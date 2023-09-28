‘VENTURA’ DOCKED THIS MORNING IN THE PORT OF FUNCHAL

‘VENTURA’ DOCKED THIS MORNING IN THE PORT OF FUNCHALTobi Hughes·28th September 2023Madeira News The ship ‘Ventura’ docked this morning, at 7am, at the port of Funchal. The cruise, coming from the port of origin of Southampton, bound for Santa Cruz de La Palma, is stopping in the Region, with departure scheduled for 5pm today. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related