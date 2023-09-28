LOJA DO CIDADÃO CONTINUES TO HAVE SOME SYSTEMS DOWN

The citizen card, certificates and car registration systems at Loja do Cidadão remain inoperative.

It was reported yesterday morning that these systems are down, as reported here by JM.

So far, there is no prospect of when the affected systems will become operational again.

It should be remembered that, last Wednesday afternoon, the Innovation and Modernization Agency reported , in a statement, that there are “only a few limitations related to the services assigned to the Regional Directorate for the Administration of Justice (DRAJ), due to failures in access the Ministry of Justice network and the respective registration systems”.

