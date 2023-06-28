Madeira Levadas await visit by UNESCO experts

Candidacy for world heritage is “well underway”, says Susana Prada.

“In January of this year, we submitted the final application document [of Madeira’s levadas as a UNESCO World Heritage Site]. It is very well underway”, said Susana Prada.

The regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change left the guarantee on the sidelines of the III ‘Levadas da Madeira’ Seminar, which takes place throughout today, June 28, in the auditorium of the Archive and Library of Madeira, in Funchal.

The official also advanced that “the dossier was submitted to a first evaluation” and that it remains, for now, “to wait for the experts to come and carry out the analysis in the field”.

From Diário Notícias

