Festivities of São Pedro de Câmara de Lobos start today

From the 28th of June to the 2nd of July, the festivities include performances by regional and national artists, pilgrimages, marches, an ethnographic parade, a fireworks show, a maritime procession to Ribeira Brava and the now traditional street decorations.

The Municipality of Câmara de Lobos “has everything prepared” for the Festivities of São Pedro that start today June 28, advances the municipality in a note issued. This year, in addition to an eclectic musical program with national and regional artists, is committed to the recovery of traditions associated with São Pedro, with pilgrimages, accompanied by the Municipal Band of Câmara de Lobos, on the first day, from 5 pm.

