IPMA places Madeira under yellow and orange warnings for hot weather

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) places the Autonomous Region of Madeira under yellow and orange warnings, due to the persistence of high maximum temperature values.

With regard to the North Coast, the warning applies from 21:00 on Tuesday until 21:00 on Thursday, June 29th.

South Coast will be under orange warning dropping from red from 20:00 today until 20:00 tomorrow. From 20:00 on Wednesday and until 21:00 on Thursday, the warning will change to yellow.

In Porto Santo, the yellow warning applies from 21:00 today until 21:00 on Thursday, June 29th.

Finally, the Mountainous Regions, between 21:00 today and 21:00 tomorrow, will be under yellow warning, due to the persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature.

From Diário Notícias

