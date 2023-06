Thermometers in Funchal again reached, during the afternoon of this Tuesday, June 27, a new maximum: 38.7 degrees, the highest value ever recorded in the month of June.

Remember that this is the second record broken today, as this Tuesday the thermometers had already reached 37.9 degrees, in the update made at 4 pm. Yesterday’s maximum in the capital was 37.4 degrees.

Also note the maximum 38.6 degrees recorded today at Quinta Grande, in Câmara de Lobos.

