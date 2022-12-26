FOUR CHILDREN WERE BORN IN MADEIRA ON CHRISTMAS DAY

If Christmas is the day for thousands of faithful to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, for some Madeiran couples it was rather the day to welcome their baby into the world.

On Christmas Day, the births at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, in Funchal, a total of four babies, who came to brighten up the maternity ward of this hospital unit on the most magical day of the year.

On Christmas Eve, on the 24th, two births were recorded, in a sort of early gift for parents who were awaiting the arrival of their baby.

From Jornal Madeira

