SIMULATOR GIVES YOU THE FEELING OF ‘DRIVING’ A RALLY CAR

A simulator will provide MadeiraShopping customers, between the 2nd and 7th of August, with the sensation of driving a rally car, like the ones that will liven up the roads of Madeira next week.

From 14:00 to 22:00, on Level 0, visitors to the center will be able to experience, free of charge, the sensation of driving a rally car. The adrenaline will rise when driving a rally with the latest generation simulator of a Ford Fiesta R5.

State-of-the-art equipment, such as the steering wheel, the virtual reality glasses, the movement bucket, the gearbox and the pedals, help to convey the realism of the drivers ‘ sensations while driving the ‘Rali Vinho Madeira’, which starts on the 4th.

From Jornal Madeira

