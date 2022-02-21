BAD WEATHER FORCES PORTO SANTO LINE TO CANCEL TRIPS THIS MONDAY

The bad weather that is affecting the Region forced Porto Santo Line to cancel this Monday’s trips.

Thus, according to the company, the ‘Lobo Marinho’ will not travel in either direction, that is, neither at 8 am between Funchal and Vila Baleira, nor at 6 pm, in the opposite direction.

To change the ticket (which is exempt from the respective fee), passengers must go to one of the counters, contact 291 210 300 (Monday to Friday: 9 am-12.30 pm/2 pm-6 pm) or send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt .

It is recalled that the south coast of Madeira and Porto Santo are today under yellow warning due to the forecast of strong maritime agitation, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

From Jornal Madeira

