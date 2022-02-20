FLIGHT THAT RESUMES CONNECTIONS TO RUSSIA HAS ALREADY LANDED IN MADEIRA

The first charter of TUI Russia, which resumes the connection between Madeira and that country, after eight years of interregnum, finally managed to land in Madeira, this Sunday, at 18:56.

Like other airlines, Urail Airlines was affected by the bad weather that hit the island. The plane that arrived in the Region around noon ended up diverting to Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, where it filled up with fuel before returning to Madeira airport.

The aircraft brought 210 visitors, 50 of whom were travel agents from Russia.

From Jornal Madeira

