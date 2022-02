TAP canceled the first three flights this Monday morning to Madeira Airport. It is a decision that results from the forecast of maintenance of strong winds in the area of ​​regional port infrastructure, which this Sunday already greatly disturbed air transport.

The three canceled flights are as follows: TP1713, which left Porto at 6:05 am; and TP1699 and TP1685 that departed from Lisbon, respectively, at 07:30 and 09:00

From Diário Notícias

