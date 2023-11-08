‘ Quero- Quero ‘ has already been recovered

The yacht ‘ Quero-Quero ‘, owned by captain Rui São Marcos, has already been recovered, in fact it happened late evening, already on its way to the high seas, in the Porto Novo area, in Caniço.

The yacht had been stolen early yesterday evening from the Funchal Marina, and resources were quickly put in place by the authorities to go after the thief.

A man, clearly with navigational knowledge, was caught around midnight, as the owner of the vessel confirmed to TSF-Madeira. Two boats followed and were still in time to rescue the yacht.

From Diário Notícias

