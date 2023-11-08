Tomorrow the 3 Freds will meet altogether for a Reunion

It wasn’t sure to happen, as the recent storms and some technical issues affected a couple of the ship’s, but everything still looks set for tomorrow.

When announced last year, the four ships were going to be in port of Funchal, but Braemar was withdrawn in late 2022.

After debuting in 1993, the cruise ship was withdrawn from the fleet of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in late 2022.

The 25,000-ton vessel is currently sitting in Scotland while looking for a new owner and operator.

Built in Spain in the early 1990s, the Braemar was originally ordered for Crown Cruise Line.

It’s tomorrow that the big event “Fleet in Funchal 2023” will take place, by the Fred Olsen Cruises company, which will bring together its entire fleet, Blamoral, Borealis and Bolette, for the first time together in the same port. 👏

It will undoubtedly be a great opportunity to promote our island, which during the day will have several initiatives based on the main events in the Madeira destination. It will be a great day, not only for the passengers/crew, but also for the residents who will be able to join them, not to be missed! 😉 😊

PROGRAM:

Morning:

– Reception of passengers upon arrival of ships with Folklore (South Pier – 8:30 am – 10:00 am)

– Municipal Garden Amphitheater for two performances under the theme of the Flower Festival (9:30 am – 12:00 pm)

– Wine Festival will be symbolized by going to Blandy Wine Lodge (all morning)

– Carnival at Praça do Povo, with music and a troupe

– Christmas will be identified next to the Mercado dos Lavradores, with promoters dressed up.

Afternoon:

– Activity will be concentrated in the port area

Funchal (1:30 pm – 4:30 pm)

– Set of activities for passengers and crew, with stalls selling Madeiran products, local band and onboard musicians, street entertainment with traditional games.

Leaving:

– Point of fire/mortar shots at Pier 8, symbolizing the New Year’s Eve Festivities

(when ships leave – scheduled for 5pm)

– APRAM tug with water jets and accompanying FOCL ships on their way out.

CEN Exhibition:

– At Gare Marítima, on the ground floor, there will be a photographic exhibition by the Ship Enthusiasts Club, dedicated to the historical and current fleet of Fred Olsen ships, with the opening scheduled for 12:30 pm.

News published by Luís Fernandes. (Enthusiastic).

