Madeira Concerts

Get ready for a week filled with musical enchantment at https://www.madeiraconcerts.com/ Our carefully curated concerts promise to take you on an unforgettable journey. Here’s a glimpse of what awaits you:

🎵 24th Thursday: Amy Winehouse – Jazz Tribute (7:30 PM) 🎵

Join us for an extraordinary tribute to the iconic Amy Winehouse. Immerse yourself in the soulful melodies that defined a generation, brought to life by talented performers. This night promises to be a celebration of her music that you won’t want to miss.

🌼 25th Friday: Morning Garden Classics (11 AM) 🌼

Start your day with the soothing strains of timeless classics amidst the tranquil beauty of a morning garden. Let the melodies uplift your spirits and set the tone for a delightful day ahead. It’s a musical experience designed to refresh your soul.

🎶 26th Saturday: Buena Vista Social Club (7:30 PM) 🎶

Experience the vibrant rhythms and infectious energy of the Buena Vista Social Club. Let the rich Cuban sounds transport you to the heart of Havana, and dance the night away to the irresistible beats that have captivated audiences worldwide.

