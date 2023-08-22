CIVIL PROTECTION PROMOTED BASIC LIFE SUPPORT ACTION IN PORTO SANTO

The Regional Civil Protection Service carried out, on the 19th of August, in partnership with the Porto Santo City Council, an awareness-raising action in the area of ​​basic life support, which took place in Praia da Fontinha, within the scope of the project ‘ Gestures that save lives’.

According to a note released by the Regional Medical Emergency Service – SEMER, with the support of the Porto Santo Volunteer Fire Department, the initiative aimed to raise awareness of the risk of cardiorespiratory arrest, teaching the procedures to be carried out through chest compressions, until the arrival of specialized emergency services.

This event featured a water rescue exercise, organized by the Municipal Service of Civil Protection of Porto Santo, with the demonstration of the various valences for a rescue on the beach, with the intervention of Lifeguards, Maritime Authority and Maritime Police, in addition to the presence of the Regional Directorate of Health, with the promotion of the Campaign ‘Operation Summer, Public Health agents in fun’.

On the occasion, the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, and the member of the Board of Directors of the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM, Subintendent Marco Lobato, were present.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...