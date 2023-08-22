CAR FINED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD – HAMPERED TRAFFIC IN PICO DO AREEIRO

It should have been towed away, and left them without a car, such stupid selfish people, I bet they wouldn’t park like that in their own country.

A car that was parked today, for long hours, in the middle of the road, in Pico do Areeiro, caused constraints on car circulation.

As sources from the Public Security Police (PSP) and the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) reported to JM, the car was in that location for several hours, “from morning to afternoon”.

The police fined the vehicle and the agents remained at the scene for several hours, together with the Forestry Police, without anyone showing up. It was only in the afternoon that the vehicle, allegedly rented by tourists, was removed from the site, after the agents had left.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...