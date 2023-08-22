CAR FINED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD – HAMPERED TRAFFIC IN PICO DO AREEIRO

It should have been towed away, and left them without a car, such stupid selfish people, I bet they wouldn’t park like that in their own country. 

A car that was parked today, for long hours, in the middle of the road, in Pico do Areeiro, caused constraints on car circulation.

As sources from the Public Security Police (PSP) and the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) reported to JM, the car was in that location for several hours, “from morning to afternoon”.

The police fined the vehicle and the agents remained at the scene for several hours, together with the Forestry Police, without anyone showing up. It was only in the afternoon that the vehicle, allegedly rented by tourists, was removed from the site, after the agents had left.

From Jornal Madeira

  1. If you arrive there in the very early morning, an hour before sunrise, the parking is already full of cars. If you arrive a few minutes before the police, parking at that spot is not in the middle of the road but on the side of a huge wild parking.
    And I guess no one in the world owns a country. We are all humans with rights and duties. Everywhere, no matter if at home or elsewhere.
    I am absolutely with you, that parking in that spot is a very very bad idea, but Madeira Island News should stay a neutral kind of news page and not be turned into “Bild” (I am sorry, but I don´t know the british corresponding newspaper).
    And yes, unfortunately Madeira is a bit becoming the victim of its own success.
    Keep up the good work Tobi!

  2. Well it seems that parking patrol wardens is required to manage traffic up there. Police have far more important things to attend, than these silly mountain goat matters. Rebuild that area with two substation parkings and a 360° glass dome bar, restaurant with fire pit, shops & a little chapel to accomodate the masses for stunning day and night skyline views!

