There are already 34 cases of coronaviruses in Madeira.

Today, at the end of the morning, DGS had announced that there would be 31 positive cases of coronavirus in the Region.

It is recalled that yesterday there were 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Madeira.

POSITIVE CASE OF COVID-19 FORCES SUPERMARKET TO CLOSE IN RIBEIRA BRAVA

One of the 34 cases of coronavirus in Madeira forced the closure of one of the supermarkets in Ribeira Brava.

The announcement was made a few moments ago by Pedro Ramos, regional secretary of Health, who also revealed that the other people who were in this space are under surveillance.

From JM