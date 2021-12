A woman died as a result of a car going off the road in Santana (São Jorge).

It now known that the vehicle crashed with two occupants, with this death to be confirmed on the spot, with the woman not resisting serious injuries, ending up dying.

For the other, the wounded man is being rescued, with rescue teams carrying out the operations on the side of Ribeira de São Jorge.

From Jornal Madeira

